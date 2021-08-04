Concerns over impacts of masks on upcoming criminal jury trials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In less than a week, a criminal case could be tried in front of a jury all the way to a verdict in Charleston County for the first time in a year and a half, but some defense attorneys are concerned about what the trials could look like with COVID protocols and how that could impact their clients.

Defense attorney Keith Bolus is gearing up to represent his client in Charleston County. He has a client on the criminal jury trial docket the week of August 16.

Next week could be the first time a criminal case actually goes to trial in front of a jury. According to officials with the Charleston County Clerk of Court’s office, in the past year and a half, the three criminal cases that were scheduled for trial were either continued or the defendant pleaded guilty.

With a trial potentially on the horizon, Bolus has some concerns, particularly because it is a criminal trial.

“Obviously if it’s a criminal trial, your client has a lot to lose if they’re convicted: their freedom,” he said.

According to COVID protocols required by South Carolina’s Supreme Court Justice, everyone in the courthouse must wear a face covering. Clerk of Court officials said the types of masks individuals use is up to them.

Bolus told us being able to see the facial expressions in the courtroom is crucial to defending his client.

“I need to be able to read the jury’s faces, see what they’re saying,” he said. “There’s lots of non-verbal cues people give you. If you can’t see the jury’s face, you are missing out on something. Sometimes you go down a road you shouldn’t go down, and you look at a jury and they’re shaking their heads or got a frown, you know you need to stop. Or they’re agreeing with you and you can continue. So not being able to see a jury’s face is a big deal.”

According to the Chief Justice’s order, the judge may require removing a mask for a brief period of time but no word if that will happen in the upcoming criminal trials in Charleston County.

