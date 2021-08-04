SC Lottery
Gamecocks To Play In 2021 Asheville Championship

By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The University of South Carolina men’s basketball team will face Princeton on Nov. 12 when it begins action at the inaugural Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center-Asheville. The four-team field also features a matchup between Minnesota and Western Kentucky. The event will air on the ESPN family of networks on Nov. 12, and Nov. 14.

“I’m extremely excited for our team to be a part of the inaugural Asheville Championship,” Gamecock head coach Frank Martin said. “The event’s proximity to our state and campus will allow our great fans the opportunity to come and support us.”

Carolina’s meeting versus Princeton will mark the seventh all-time between the two schools, and the first since the 2008-09 campaign when the Gamecocks claimed an 84-58 road win in the series. Following its matchup with the Tigers, Carolina will face either Minnesota, or Western Kentucky on Nov. 14. The Gamecocks have faced the Golden Gophers just twice in their history, in consecutive seasons from 1977-79, with Carolina capturing wins in both meetings. South Carolina owns a 6-1 all-time record versus Western Kentucky, last facing the Hilltoppers during the 2010-11 campaign.

