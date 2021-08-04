SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ hits a milestone

FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New...
FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 1992. Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary this year. The original 23-track album — complete with hits “Isn’t It a Pity,” “What Is Life” and “My Sweet Lord” — has been remixed for the anniversary editions from Capitol/UMe and are now augmented with 47 demos and outtakes, 42 of them previously unreleased.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — George Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary this year with a ton of music.

The original 1970 collection was audacious for it’s time — the first triple studio album in rock history, a virtual flurry of vinyl.

The various anniversary editions out this week make that look quaint, containing eight LPs or five CDs with the remixed album, demos, outtakes and jams.

Dhani Harrison, Harrison’s son spearheaded the new collection and calls it a “family time capsule.”

He adds it might make the perfect post-pandemic soundtrack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
2 adults, 1 young girl killed in South Carolina; suspect arrested overnight, authorities say
Stephen Dutton’s wife received a letter on Friday from the Social Security Administration...
Summerville man declared dead despite being alive
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby
Edisto Beach mayor to resign

Latest News

Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Probe into Raven Saunders’ gesture suspended following mother’s death
Mattel honors global frontline medical workers with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.
Barbie unveils dolls honoring frontline workers
In less than a week, a criminal case could be tried in front of a jury all the way to a verdict...
Concerns over impacts of masks on upcoming criminal jury trials
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is now forecasting 15 to 21 named storms...
Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought