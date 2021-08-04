SC Lottery
James Island hang out spot temporarily closed after citations

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Barrel on Folly Road is a mostly open-air space that often hosts live music, events, food trucks, and guests and their dogs.

The city of Charleston’s Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio says in June the city started receiving complaints and concerns from nearby residents about guests of The Barrel parking in their neighborhood and along the roads.

He says city officials inspected the business and issued two citations on June 25. One was from the Fire Marshal for over occupancy and the other from zoning for not meeting parking requirements to accommodate all guests. Riccio says The Barrel’s occupancy exceeded 100 people, with the requirement for the business set at only 49.

Legally right now there’s only 16 parking spaces to accommodate that he says.

Riccio says even though it is an outdoor space they still have an occupancy load. He says they have never been approved for the outdoor area through the zoning department.

Riccio says they are working with the owner and zoning officials to develop a plan to bring the business into compliance with zoning and occupancy requirements and legally accommodate guests.

He says this is a common concern and process they get from the public on a regular basis.

Zach Barrack says he’s been coming to The Barrel for the past few years. He says he usually parks down the road behind The Barrel where no houses are or parks at a friend’s house and walks. He says he’s never had a resident complain to him.

He says he can’t wait for The Barrel to open back up.

“I’m definitely confident in their abilities. They seem to have a good plan in place from what I’ve heard, so I’m definitely confident,” Barrack said. “I mean, there’s no way the city can shut down a place that’s not only a great place for the humans, but a great place for the dogs. And especially with it being open air with COVID and everything going on.”

Riccio says another court hearing will be in two weeks.

