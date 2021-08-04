SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lawsuit against Charleston Co. School, district officials alleges abusive student behavior

A new lawsuit filed in federal court claims the Charleston County School District and two...
A new lawsuit filed in federal court claims the Charleston County School District and two district officials allowed a hostile work environment to be created, where staff were exposed to abusive behavior from students.(Live 5 News)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new lawsuit filed in federal court claims the Charleston County School District and two district officials allowed a hostile work environment to be created, where staff were exposed to abusive behavior from students.

The lawsuit filed today joins at least two others that have been filed against the Charleston County School District and two officials: Dana Rodgers, the former principal of Daniel Jenkins Academy, and Jennifer Coker, the district’s Executive Director of Alternative Programs.

The 21-page suit alleges the plaintiff, Zakariya-Shaith Musallam, was harassed and intimidated by students while he was a science teacher at Daniel Jenkins from 2017 to 2019. This alternative high school deals with students with discipline problems, as well as special needs students.

According to the new lawsuit and the two previous ones, Musallam and other employees were frequently called racial and sexual slurs that were “humiliating” and “degrading.”

The suit also states that former principal Rodgers knew of the alleged verbal abuse and had a conscious indifference, and because the administration didn’t process disciplinary referrals properly, students felt “empowered” by a lack of consequences.

According to the lawsuit, Rodgers was removed as principal in 2019 for not adequately addressing student misconduct and creating an unsafe work environment, months after she allegedly wrote to her supervisor saying, “I rarely manage conflict and crisis situations in an effective and timely manner.”

The lawsuit says the work environment Musallam had to endure impacted his ability to perform his job, negatively affected his mental and physical health.

Musallam was also let go in 2019.

We reached out to Charleston County Schools for comment. A spokesman says the district has not yet been served with this new lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
2 adults, 1 young girl killed in South Carolina; suspect arrested overnight, authorities say
Stephen Dutton’s wife received a letter on Friday from the Social Security Administration...
Summerville man declared dead despite being alive
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
The press conference comes after new video was released of the confrontation between the...
Lawyer requesting all body camera footage be released in Orangeburg assault case

Latest News

The city of Charleston’s Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio says in June the city...
James Island hang out spot temporarily closed after citations
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the Tri-county is in a “code red...
MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID
VIDEO: Some parents have safety concerns for the new school year
VIDEO: Some parents have safety concerns for the new school year
VIDEO: MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID
VIDEO: MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID