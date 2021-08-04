LIVE AT 4:30: Columbia mayor to announce state of emergency requiring masks in public schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin will announce a state of emergency for the city of Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This comes in an effort to fight the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, especially among children who cannot get vaccinated, the mayor said.

The emergency declaration will require face coverings be worn by all faculty, staff, children over the age of two, and visitors in all buildings at public and private schools or day cares.

There is a proviso in the state budget saying any public school requiring masks could lose funding.

Benjamin told City Council on Tuesday to prepare for a court battle over the legality of the proviso.

