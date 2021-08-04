SC Lottery
MUSC plans ER serving Kiawah, Seabrook, Johns Island

Planners are calling it the Sea Island Project and they say the new ER would serve residents of Kiawah Island, Seabrook and Johns Island.(Medical University of South Carolina)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina plans to build a Free-Standing Emergency Room and medical office building near the Bohicket Marina and Freshfields Village.

Planners are calling it the Sea Island Project and they say the new ER would serve residents of Kiawah Island, Seabrook and Johns Island. MUSC CEO Dr. Patrick Cawley says people in those communities must already travel approximately 30 minutes to get to the nearest emergency room.

Cawley says every second matters when first responders are treating a condition like a heart attack or serious injuries from a car accident. He wants to be sure residents in the Sea Island communities have an ER close to them.

“There’s great fear in these communities because of the distance from these communities to an emergency room,” Cawley said.

The site is located between Seabrook Island Road and the Bohicket Marina parking lot, which is just past the roundabout on Main Road.

Cawley says the Sea Island Project could help 15,000 to 20,000 people per year.

According to MUSC, there is a large population of seniors in this area, and they predict by 2024 there will be 31,000 additional residents above the age of 65.

“If there’s an emergency room here, they can live in these communities safely, get quickly taken care of, and then if they need further care then they can be transported for that care.”

Cawley says the project is expected to cost about $25 to $30 million.

The timeline for this new emergency room has been delayed because of the pandemic. MUSC now expects to break ground August 2022, and finish the project by the fall of 2023.

