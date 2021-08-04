New moratorium provides relief for those headed for eviction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last year has been hard for Aleeyia Jones.

“The pandemic has impacted us tremendously,” Jones said. “First we were living off unemployment. . . and then they cut it. Now, since everything is being cut and everyone is being put out, I feel like I’m in hell.”

Jones is the mother of three children.

She lost her job during the pandemic and has been struggling to keep up with rent or find a new job ever since. She says she can’t afford the daycare needed to get a job, and now her landlord has told her there will be no extension of her lease at the end of the month.

“It’s very hard, and then with my expenses it’s going to be extremely hard to try and find somewhere else to live. We might end up homeless,” Jones said.

Jones has been making rent by sacrificing other bills – like her energy bill that she says is now hundreds of dollars – but is still a month behind, and the eviction moratorium keeping her in her home expired on Saturday.

The moratorium prevented landlords from evicting tenants for not paying rent but it didn’t cancel out the bill, and on Sunday if the bill wasn’t paid off, evictions could proceed once again. Court records show since Monday, 57 people in Charleston County have been named in cases called Rule to Vacate $40 – the legal start of an eviction.

Late Tuesday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new eviction moratorium designed to get around the Supreme Court’s decision that the original moratorium was unconstitutional. Congressman James Clyburn pushed for the new moratorium.

“I am pleased the CDC has issued a new eviction moratorium, which will help keep many Americans in their homes,” Clyburn tweeted. “Now we must do what is necessary to ensure state & local gov’ts rapidly disburse rental assistance funds to mitigate the economic harm the pandemic has inflicted

Jones says they really need eviction protection at least until kids are back at school.

“The numbers are rising. There’s no telling how long they’ll be in school before they put them back in virtual. That’s what’s holding me back,” Jones said adding there’s still a lot of uncertainty and fear surrounding COVID. “Even once school starts again, my babies are staying back an extra week just to see how things flow because my daughter had COVID once from school.”

The new moratorium only applies to people living in areas where there is still high transmissibility of COVID-19 and to people making less than $99,000 annually (or $198,000 for people filing taxes jointly). Eligibility also requires tenants make every effort to use government assistance to pay their bills. Currently, all of the Lowcountry is considered a highly transmissible area.

Jones says she’s still waiting for that assistance to arrive.

The new moratorium does not protect those who were issued eviction notices in the time between moratoriums. The new order will expire Oct. 3, 2021.

