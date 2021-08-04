Police seeking to identify person of interest in North Charleston homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are looking to identify a person of interest in a homicide that happened in North Charleston.

The homicide happened on July 6 at 11:55 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Andrews Mart on 3713 Dorchester Road. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Elden Prioleau, 28, was shot and killed in the incident.

NCPD Public Information Officer Harve Jacobs said the person pictured is wanted for questioning. There are no active warrants for this person, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person is asked to call Detective Russ at (843) 740-2859 or russa@northcharleston.org or could report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

“Any information that leads to an arrest in this case could result in a cash reward,” police said.

