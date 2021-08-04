SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Probe into Raven Saunders’ gesture suspended following mother’s death

Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By Ray Rivera and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/CNN) - The International Olympic Committee has suspended its probe on Raven Saunders’ podium protest following the death of her mother, according to a report by CNN.

After receiving her silver medal for women’s shot put at the Olympics on Sunday, and after the Chinese national anthem played for winner Gong Lijiao, Saunders lifted her arms above her head and formed an “X” with her wrists. Asked by The Associated Press what that meant, she explained: “It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

CNN reported that the IOC was looking into the gesture as a potential breach of rules banning protests on medal podiums. On Wednesday, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said its action against Saunders is “fully suspended for the time being.”

“As many of you will have done, we heard the very sad news this morning of the passing of Raven Saunders’ mother,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said in a CNN report. “The IOC obviously extends its condolences to Raven and her family. (The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has) informed us that she is being looked after and will be returning home.”

Days after winning the silver medal, Saunder’s mother, Clarissa Saunders, died. Raven’s longtime coach said the elder Saunders was in Florida with Raven’s sister Tanzania. The coach says that is where the USATF brought them for Olympic Family watch parties.

On Wednesday, Saunders posted a video on her Facebook story stating that she was leaving Tokyo and heading to Orlando to bring her mother home, and thanked everyone for their condolences.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says Saunders’ gesture during her medals ceremony “was respectful of her competitors and did not violate our rules related to demonstration.”

Copyright 2021 CNN/WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
2 adults, 1 young girl killed in South Carolina; suspect arrested overnight, authorities say
Stephen Dutton’s wife received a letter on Friday from the Social Security Administration...
Summerville man declared dead despite being alive
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby
Edisto Beach mayor to resign

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?
Mattel honors global frontline medical workers with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.
Barbie unveils dolls honoring frontline workers
FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New...
George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ hits a milestone
In less than a week, a criminal case could be tried in front of a jury all the way to a verdict...
Concerns over impacts of masks on upcoming criminal jury trials