Rare respite from the August heat!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A frontal boundary has shifted far enough offshore to allow drier air to move into the Lowcountry for today. This means a drop in the rain chances but still plenty of cloud cover and a light northerly wind that will help hold down the temperatures. Spotty showers will be possible today with a few isolated rain areas tomorrow too. Highs will only reach the low 80s with mid 80s expected tomorrow. Downpours will become more likely on Friday before we transition back to a more typical(hotter) weather pattern by the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 82.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

