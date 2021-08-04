RiverDogs Sweep Low-A East Monthly Awards for July

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs infielder Brett Wisely and starting pitcher Taj Bradley have been named the Low-A East Player and Pitcher of the Month for July, respectively, Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday afternoon. A RiverDogs pitcher has received each monthly recognition this season, while Wisely is the first position player to be honored.

Last month, Wisely finished second in the league in batting average (.376), runs (26) and stolen bases (14) and was third in hits (35), on-base percentage (.449) and OPS (1.040). He was sixth in total bases (55) and had 12 multi-hit games. Wisely also put together an 11-game hitting streak in the middle of the month.

The Rays selected Wisely in the 15th round of the 2019 draft out of Gulf Coast Community College. He hit .274 with five home runs and 25 RBI in 47 games with the Princeton Rays following the draft.

Bradley posted a 4-0 record with a 0.72 ERA in five starts during the month, allowing two earned runs on eight hits in 25.0 innings. He struck out 25 and walked seven as opponents batted .101 against him. The 20-year old also won the award for the month of June and was promoted to High-A Bowling Green on Tuesday. He led the Low-A East in wins, ERA, opponents’ batting average and WHIP, while ranking third in strikeouts before his departure from Charleston.

The Rays selected Bradley in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Redan High School in Stone Mountain, GA. He was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 21 prospect in the Rays farm system entering the season. During the 2019 campaign, the right-hander went 2-5 with a 3.18 ERA in 12 appearances at rookie-level Princeton. He struck out 57 batters in 51.0 innings.

The RiverDogs open a six-game homestand on Wednesday night by hosting the Augusta GreenJackets in a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.