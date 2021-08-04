SC gov hopeful would require vaccines for public students

COLUMBIA S.C. (AP) - Age-eligible South Carolina children would be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination in order to attend public schools in the state, under a proposal introduced by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod.

The effort was rolled out Tuesday as part of the state senator’s plan to boost South Carolina’s lagging coronavirus vaccination rate, if she’s elected to its top office in 2022.

Also among McLeod’s proposals are the implementation of a statewide mask mandate until at least 70% of South Carolina residents have gotten their shots.

State health officials say that just under 45% of eligible South Carolina residents had been fully vaccinated.

