SC health department reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2,035 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Monday.

The report included 1,391 confirmed cases and 644 probable cases. The report also included 13 confirmed deaths, but none were in Lowcountry counties

Of the new cases, Charleston County reported a total of 128, while Dorchester County reported 91 and Berkeley County reported 95. Horry County had the highest total at 243 cases.

Today, DHEC announced 2035 new cases of COVID-19 (1391 confirmed, 644 probable), 13 new deaths (13 confirmed, 0 probable), and a percent positive of 19.1%. See today's updated COVID-19 and vaccine data at https://t.co/d0PzSPvRgJ. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) August 4, 2021

The numbers are based on the latest results from 10,071 tests, with a 19.1% positive rate.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,755. There were 1,175 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.5 million COVID-19 tests.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.