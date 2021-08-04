4 Lowcountry High School football teams have players quarantining after positive COVID tests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley, Wando, and Cross High School’s varsity football teams are quarantining after members tested positive for COVID-19. Bishop England has quarantined over half their team.

The Charleston County School District confirmed West Ashley and Wando High Schools would make their entire varsity football programs quarantine after players tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says the both teams will quarantine until Aug. 15.

The teams were set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At this point, the other teams are still set to play on that date, spokesperson Andy Pruitt said.

Berkeley County Representative Katie Tanner said the entire Cross High School varsity football team would also be quarantining.

The first day of public school in South Carolina is Aug. 18.

Similarly, parochial Bishop England High School is also quarantining several of their players but not their entire team. Bishop England High School Football Coach John Cantey says 30 football players have been quarantining after some tested positive for COVID-19.

Cantey says the 12 players who did not test positive and had not been contact traced to anyone who had developed symptoms will continue practicing this week.

The 30 other quarantining players will return to practice Monday.

