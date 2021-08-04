SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

4 Lowcountry High School football teams have players quarantining after positive COVID tests

The team was set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At...
The team was set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At this point, the other teams are still set to play on that date, spokesperson Andy Pruitt said.(Live 5)
By Rob Way
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley, Wando, and Cross High School’s varsity football teams are quarantining after members tested positive for COVID-19. Bishop England has quarantined over half their team.

The Charleston County School District confirmed West Ashley and Wando High Schools would make their entire varsity football programs quarantine after players tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says the both teams will quarantine until Aug. 15.

The teams were set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At this point, the other teams are still set to play on that date, spokesperson Andy Pruitt said.

Berkeley County Representative Katie Tanner said the entire Cross High School varsity football team would also be quarantining.

The first day of public school in South Carolina is Aug. 18.

Similarly, parochial Bishop England High School is also quarantining several of their players but not their entire team. Bishop England High School Football Coach John Cantey says 30 football players have been quarantining after some tested positive for COVID-19.

Cantey says the 12 players who did not test positive and had not been contact traced to anyone who had developed symptoms will continue practicing this week.

The 30 other quarantining players will return to practice Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
2 adults, 1 young girl killed in South Carolina; suspect arrested overnight, authorities say
Stephen Dutton’s wife received a letter on Friday from the Social Security Administration...
Summerville man declared dead despite being alive
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday afternoon, Graham said...
Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, cites vaccination for mild symptoms
Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby
Edisto Beach mayor to resign

Latest News

Planners are calling it the Sea Island Project and they say the new ER would serve residents of...
MUSC plans ER serving Kiawah, Seabrook, Johns Island
Late Tuesday night the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new eviction...
New moratorium provides relief for those headed for eviction
A flash flood watch remains in effect until midnight for Beaufort County. The flash flood watch...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch continues for portions of the Lowcountry
The publisher and editor of the Charleston Chronicle James “Jim” French has passed away.
Publisher, editor of The Charleston Chronicle passes away