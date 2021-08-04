SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: AmeriCorps looking for team members to serve in the Lowcountry

AmeriCorps members will serve from mid-August 2021 through July 31, 2022. All members are required to complete a mandatory two-week orientation.(AmeriCorps)
By Ann McGill
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Looking for more than just a paycheck? Working Wednesdays wants to introduce you to an organization that gives you the chance to serve the community and earn a stipend.

AmeriCorps is an opportunity for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to give their time and talent to strengthen communities. Members commit their time to address critical community needs like increasing academic achievement, mentoring youth, fighting poverty, sustaining national parks, preparing for disasters and more.

You can watch the full segment below.

AmeriCorps members are matched with a host partner agency to serve in a variety of roles over a one-year full-time term.

AmeriCorps members will serve from mid-August 2021 through July 31, 2022. All members are required to complete a mandatory two-week orientation. Click the link for more details.

Team members learn from experts in the nonprofit field and gain practical experience in the community, focusing on economic development, community outreach, and more. This a great opportunity for recent graduates, retirees, or anyone who is interested in starting a career in the nonprofit field.

