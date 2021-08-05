Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kalea Nevaeh White who was last seen leaving home at 9919 Highway 78 in the Ladson area around 12:05 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Authorities said she could be in the West Ashley area and wearing a gray T-shirt and dark basketball shorts. A report states she was not wearing any shoes when she left, and she has long red braids in her hair that fall to her ankles.

The sheriff’s office said she does not have a cellphone and no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information can contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Detective James Jacko at (843) 529-5357.

“After hours, notify dispatch at 843-743-7200,” CCSO officials said.

