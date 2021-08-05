Charleston County School District removing plexiglass barriers ahead of new school year

SC Lottery
After spending millions of dollars on plexiglass barriers to separate students amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Charleston County School District is in the process of taking those barriers down before students return to class.(Live 5 News)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After spending millions of dollars on plexiglass barriers to separate students amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Charleston County School District is in the process of taking those barriers down before students return to class.

Around 80% of the barriers have already been removed, said Jeff Borowy who is the district’s chief operating officer. He said they had worn out and had lasted about as long as expected.

“The plexiglass had served its useful purpose, and having it sit in place for the entire year we had a lot of scratching, a lot of cloudiness in the plexiglass. It was really becoming, started to become a detractor for the education of our students,” Borowy said. “And so the decision was made to begin removing that plexiglass earlier this summer.”

Last year, the district spend $3 million to purchase and install the clear plastic partitions to divide students when social distancing measures were not feasible. The purchase was part of a $6 million effort to keep kids safe for in-person learning.

At the time, Borowy called it a “game-changer” that allowed the district to increase classroom capacity by 40% amid the pandemic. The dividers are set to be recycled.

