SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Police to host its first Back to School Bash Thursday

By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department will team up Thursday with other groups to get children back to school with the supplies they need, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday’s event will be the first time the Charleston Police Department hosted such an event and it is also the first big event to be held at the new Gathering Center in downtown Charleston.

The Back to School Bash runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center, which is located at 22 Flood Street.

Police will partner with Fetter Health Care, St. Johns Chapel and volunteers to offer free haircuts, vaccines, school supplies and food.

Charleston Police officer Fredric Mallett says the agency organized the event to provide resources to kids as close to home as possible.

“You have to at least, you know, have some type of educational background to be able to go forward, and we want to provide them with that resource to know that it’s cool to go to school and know that its fun to actually be able to go to school and get your education,” he said.

Fetter Health will also conduct free annual physicals for kids.

The St. Johns Chapel is donating dozens of backpacks and school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The team was set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At...
4 Lowcountry High School football teams have players quarantining after positive COVID tests
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the Tri-county is in a “code red...
MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID
This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
Officials with the Coast Guard say they along with state and local port agencies responded to a...
Authorities conducting salvage, clean-up operations after dredging barge overturns in Charleston harbor
The treasurer’s office says that millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property...
SC Treasurer announces return of $35 million in unclaimed funds

Latest News

The American Red Cross is assisting an adult and three children after a fire at their home...
Early-morning fire destroys mobile home, displaces family of 4
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Early-morning fire destroys mobile home, displaces family of 4
Crews responded to the Halls Chophouse in the Nexton community shortly before 5 a.m.
Crews respond to reported fire at Halls Chophouse in Nexton
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Early-morning fire destroys mobile home in Cross community