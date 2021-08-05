Charleston Police to host its first Back to School Bash Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department will team up Thursday with other groups to get children back to school with the supplies they need, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday’s event will be the first time the Charleston Police Department hosted such an event and it is also the first big event to be held at the new Gathering Center in downtown Charleston.

The Back to School Bash runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center, which is located at 22 Flood Street.

Police will partner with Fetter Health Care, St. Johns Chapel and volunteers to offer free haircuts, vaccines, school supplies and food.

Charleston Police officer Fredric Mallett says the agency organized the event to provide resources to kids as close to home as possible.

“You have to at least, you know, have some type of educational background to be able to go forward, and we want to provide them with that resource to know that it’s cool to go to school and know that its fun to actually be able to go to school and get your education,” he said.

Fetter Health will also conduct free annual physicals for kids.

The St. Johns Chapel is donating dozens of backpacks and school supplies.

