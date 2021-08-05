SC Lottery
The Citadel begins preseason football practice

Fall football practice kicked off for The Citadel on Wednesday(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel football team opened fall practice on an unseasonably cool Wednesday morning on Wilson Field. 

Quick Notes

  • The two-hour practice was conducted under cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s.
  • The practice-time temperature is believed to be the lowest for the first day of practice in over three decades.
  • Wednesday mornings practice was the first three mandatory practices in helmets. The Bulldogs will also practice in helmets Thursday and Friday morning.
  • The team will put the shoulder pads on for the first time on Saturday.
  • The Bulldogs took the field with a full roster of 120 players.
  • The roster includes the return of wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Willie Eubanks III.
  • A pair of players switched positions to open camp. Dylan Snyder moved to defensive end, while Elijah Bass switched to B-Back.
  • Wednesday’s practice opened with conditioning before moving into individual work and special teams.
  • Quarterback Jaylan Adams took the reps as QB1, while Darique Hampton took the snaps with the second unit.
  • Wide Receiver Ryan McCarthy returned after playing baseball in the spring. He earned All-Southern Conference honors after hitting 11 home runs and driving in 34 runs.

