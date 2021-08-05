The Citadel begins preseason football practice

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel football team opened fall practice on an unseasonably cool Wednesday morning on Wilson Field.

Quick Notes

The two-hour practice was conducted under cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s.

The practice-time temperature is believed to be the lowest for the first day of practice in over three decades.

Wednesday mornings practice was the first three mandatory practices in helmets. The Bulldogs will also practice in helmets Thursday and Friday morning.

The team will put the shoulder pads on for the first time on Saturday.

The Bulldogs took the field with a full roster of 120 players.

A pair of players switched positions to open camp. Dylan Snyder moved to defensive end, while Elijah Bass switched to B-Back.

Wednesday’s practice opened with conditioning before moving into individual work and special teams.

Quarterback Jaylan Adams took the reps as QB1, while Darique Hampton took the snaps with the second unit.