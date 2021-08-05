City releases bodycam footage, incident reports of officer fired for stomping Black man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Orangeburg has released new bodycam footage from last week’s incident involving a former officer.

David Dukes was fired for using excessive force against a Black man, officials say. Dukes was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery.

“We get the video up, we look at it, I was horrified,” said Director Michael Adams with the City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

(Orangeburg County)

On July 26, officers say they got a call of reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived Clarence Gailyard was forced to the ground.

In this video former officer, David Dukes is seen putting his foot on the back of Gailyard’s head and shoving it to the ground. Days after the incident the police department announced that they fired Dukes immediately after seeing the video.

Gailyard’s attorney says Gailyard carries this stick to keep dogs away but didn’t’ have a gun, neither did his cousin who was with him walking at the time.

A glimpse into Dukes’ law enforcement history raises questions as to why the officer was hired by the agency in the first place.

According to information from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in 2012, Dukes was hired by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, but because he could not pass the mandatory academy test, he was removed from the force.

A year later, he rejoined that force, where he was deputy for five years.

Then in 2018, he was hired at the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety.

He was with DPS for a year, before going back to the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office.

Last September Dukes was fired from the sheriff’s office, but it’s not clear why.

Following that termination, Dukes returned to Orangeburg DPS on October 12 where he worked until he was fired and arrested for first-degree assault and battery.

“I considered it to be a criminal matter, not something that would be a departmental investigation,” said Director Adams.

According to the justice academy, a policy requires Orangeburg DPS to reach out to the Calhoun County Sheriffs Department about Dukes’ termination, which the department says they did.

“The understanding that we had, was that he had a disagreement with his supervisor,” explained Adams. “That’s the way it was explained to us.”

Now Orangeburg DPS is working to make changes so incidents like this don’t happen, while also understanding the impact this incident has had on that communities trust.

“When you have something like this happen, you have to get out there and evaluate everything that you’re doing,” said Adams. “What happened was horrible and I can tell you that the officers here want accountability.

WIS did reach out to the Calhoun County Sherriff’s Office for comment on Dukes’ termination, they said no one was available to provide any information on Dukes’ employment at the time.

