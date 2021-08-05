SC Lottery
Coroner’s office identifies father and 8-year-old son killed in N. Charleston house fire

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified a father and son who died in a house fire in North Charleston.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victims as 60-year-old Donald Dawson and his 8-year-old son, Rico Murphy. Both died in a mobile home fire on Kraft Avenue on July 31. The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating.

At 4:21 a.m., emergency operators received a call about a fire at the address, and were told that there were people inside. North Charleston Fire Department officials said when arriving responders arrived they found a mobile home fully involved in fire. Firefighters found the two victims inside.

According to NCFD officials, following this fire, Charleston County now leads the state in fire fatalities for 2021.

North Charleston fire officials said the home did not have smoke alarms.

“The victim’s family wants to share with the community the importance of having smoke alarms in your home,” NCFD officials said.

“Half of all home fire deaths happen at night, when people are sleeping,” says Chief Bulanow. “Smoke alarms can make the difference between life and death.”

“Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the home, in every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas. Smoke alarms over 10 years old should be replaced,” NCFD officials said. “Make sure that everyone in your home knows how to get outside and where to meet if the smoke alarm sounds.”

