Crews respond to reported fire at Halls Chophouse in Nexton

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked an early morning fire Thursday at a restaurant in the Nexton Community.

The C&B Fire Department responded to the Halls Chophouse at Nexton after a call came in to Berkeley County Dispatch at approximately 4:40 a.m.

The C&B Fire Department said its first officers on the scene spotted smoke showing from the fire.

C&B Fire Chief Josh Woodall said the restaurant’s sprinkler system put out the small fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Owner Tommy Hall released a statement Thursday morning about the fire:

Early this morning while Halls Nexton was closed, fire crews responded to a small fire contained to the lounge on the first floor of our restaurant. Authorities will be looking into the cause over the next few days. We are thankful that no one was hurt and that there was minimal damage.

The Pine Ridge, Summerville and Dorchester County Fire Departments also responded.

