SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews respond to reported fire at Halls Chophouse in Nexton

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked an early morning fire Thursday at a restaurant in the Nexton Community.

The C&B Fire Department responded to the Halls Chophouse at Nexton after a call came in to Berkeley County Dispatch at approximately 4:40 a.m.

The C&B Fire Department said its first officers on the scene spotted smoke showing from the fire.

C&B Fire Chief Josh Woodall said the restaurant’s sprinkler system put out the small fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Owner Tommy Hall released a statement Thursday morning about the fire:

Early this morning while Halls Nexton was closed, fire crews responded to a small fire contained to the lounge on the first floor of our restaurant. Authorities will be looking into the cause over the next few days. We are thankful that no one was hurt and that there was minimal damage.

The Pine Ridge, Summerville and Dorchester County Fire Departments also responded.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The team was set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At...
4 Lowcountry High School football teams have players quarantining after positive COVID tests
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the Tri-county is in a “code red...
MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID
This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
The treasurer’s office says that millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property...
SC Treasurer announces return of $35 million in unclaimed funds
Officials with the Coast Guard say they along with state and local port agencies responded to a...
Authorities conducting salvage, clean-up operations after dredging barge overturns in Charleston harbor

Latest News

The American Red Cross is assisting an adult and three children after a fire at their home...
Family of 4 displaced after early-morning mobile home fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Early-morning fire destroys mobile home in Cross community
Planners are calling it the Sea Island Project and they say the new ER would serve residents of...
MUSC plans new emergency room for Kiawah, Seabrook, Johns Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to early-morning fire at Halls Chophouse in Nexton