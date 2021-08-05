Deputies say GPS data on stolen tablets led to arrest of suspect

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing charges in vehicle break-ins at a business.

Kevin Douglas Meeks is charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and one count of felony grand larceny property crime enhancement, deputies say.

The charges stem from thefts reported at Van-Smith Concrete Company, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

A victim at the business told deputies three company trucks had been broken into.

Investigators say a suspect, whom they later identified as Meeks, stole backup cameras and computer tablets from the vehicles. The trucks were also missing Motorola radios.

The post states the business was equipped with surveillance camers and the stolen tablets had enabled GPS tracking software that deputies say allowed them to track the devices.

Deputies used the GPS information to obtain a search warrant at a home later identified as belonging to Meeks where they recovered stolen items.

“Shortly after completing the search warrant, detectives learned of another motor vehicle break-in that was close in proximity to the first crime,” the post states. “Detectives recalled seeing those items at the residence during the first search warrant. A second search warrant was obtained, and those items were recovered as well.”

Deputies say more charges are possible. Meeks was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.