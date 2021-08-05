SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for man wanted for murder of Colleton Co. woman

Deputies are looking for 25-year-old Damon Anderson of Walterboro.
Deputies are looking for 25-year-old Damon Anderson of Walterboro.(CCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for the murder of a woman.

Deputies are looking for 25-year-old Damon Anderson of Walterboro who they say was last known to be in the Charleston area. CCSO officials said they have received information that Anderson may be in Tennessee.

Investigators describe Anderson as 5′8″ and 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 549-2211.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the Tri-county is in a “code red...
MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID
The team was set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At...
4 Lowcountry High School football teams have players quarantining after positive COVID tests
This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
John Ford
Police arrest man in fatal North Charleston shooting
Officials with the Coast Guard say they along with state and local port agencies responded to a...
Authorities conducting salvage, clean-up operations after dredging barge overturns in Charleston harbor

Latest News

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Fred West from Mount Pleasant died on the morning...
Coroner identifies man killed in Mount Pleasant house fire
A Dorchester County woman who moved last month to California says she hired a moving company to...
Summerville woman says belongings missing after hiring movers
David Dukes body camera fired Orangeburg DPS officer
City releases bodycam footage, incident reports of officer fired for stomping Black man
After spending millions of dollars on plexiglass barriers to separate students amid the...
Charleston County School District removing plexiglass barriers ahead of new school year