Deputies searching for man wanted for murder of Colleton Co. woman

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for the murder of a woman.

Deputies are looking for 25-year-old Damon Anderson of Walterboro who they say was last known to be in the Charleston area. CCSO officials said they have received information that Anderson may be in Tennessee.

Investigators describe Anderson as 5′8″ and 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 549-2211.

