SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family of 4 displaced after early-morning mobile home fire

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is assisting an adult and three children after a fire at their home early Thursday morning in the Sandridge community.

Fire crews responded to a double-wide mobile home along Highway 311 that C&B Fire Chief Josh Woodall said was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The C&B, Sandridge, Cross, Eadytown and Holly Hill Fire Departments responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, Woodall said.

Investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The team was set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At...
4 Lowcountry High School football teams have players quarantining after positive COVID tests
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the Tri-county is in a “code red...
MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID
This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
The treasurer’s office says that millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property...
SC Treasurer announces return of $35 million in unclaimed funds
Officials with the Coast Guard say they along with state and local port agencies responded to a...
Authorities conducting salvage, clean-up operations after dredging barge overturns in Charleston harbor

Latest News

Crews responded to the Halls Chophouse in the Nexton community shortly before 5 a.m.
Crews respond to reported fire at Halls Chophouse in Nexton
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Early-morning fire destroys mobile home in Cross community
Planners are calling it the Sea Island Project and they say the new ER would serve residents of...
MUSC plans new emergency room for Kiawah, Seabrook, Johns Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to early-morning fire at Halls Chophouse in Nexton