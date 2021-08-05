Family of 4 displaced after early-morning mobile home fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is assisting an adult and three children after a fire at their home early Thursday morning in the Sandridge community.

Fire crews responded to a double-wide mobile home along Highway 311 that C&B Fire Chief Josh Woodall said was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The C&B, Sandridge, Cross, Eadytown and Holly Hill Fire Departments responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, Woodall said.

Investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire.

