Forecasters watch two disturbances, one could become next named storm

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is watching a pair of disturbances in the Atlantic for possible development into tropical systems.

The first is a tropical wave just inland over Africa. The wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is expected to move off the west African coast later Thursday.

Environmental conditions are expected to foster development, and the wave could become a tropical depression by late Sunday or early next week.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday there was a 60 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

If the system were to continue developing into a tropical storm, it would take the name Fred, which is the next name on the Atlantic Hurricane Season list.

Forecasters say there is a smaller chance a second tropical wave, which was over the central tropical Atlantic Thursday morning, would develop.

The wave was producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. But environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Forecasters place the wave’s chances of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm at only about 20 percent over the next five days.

