SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Infrastructure bill could bring billions of dollars to South Carolina

A report released by the White House states how much funding South Carolina would receive from...
A report released by the White House states how much funding South Carolina would receive from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to repair roads and bridges, public transportation and internet connectivity.(Live 5/File)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The details of the president’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have been released and it shows how much of the $550-billion-dollar investment will come to South Carolina.

The Biden Administration is calling it a once in a generation investment into roads and bridges.

South Carolina would receive approximately $4.6 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $274 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.

A fact sheet on South Carolina’s share of the funding released by the White House states there are 1,702 bridges and over 7,292 miles of highway in poor condition.

Since 2011, commute times have increased by 7.4% in South Carolina, and on average, each driver pays $625 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair, according to the report.

Another $5 billion is set aside to improve the state’s public transportation. South Carolinians who take public transportation spend an extra 53% of their time commuting. The data states non-white households are 4.4 times more likely to rely on public transportation for their commute.

The report found 19% of public transit vehicles in the state are “past useful life.”

Also in the act is $100 million to develop internet connectivity and another $70 million for creating an electric vehicle charging network.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the Tri-county is in a “code red...
MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID
The team was set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At...
4 Lowcountry High School football teams have players quarantining after positive COVID tests
This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
John Ford
Police arrest man in fatal North Charleston shooting
Officials with the Coast Guard say they along with state and local port agencies responded to a...
Authorities conducting salvage, clean-up operations after dredging barge overturns in Charleston harbor

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting highest new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations since February
The coroner has ordered both to undergo an autopsy Saturday morning at MUSC. Their cause and...
Coroner’s office identifies couple found dead in Summerville apartment complex
Kevin Douglas Meeks is charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering into a motor...
Deputies say GPS data on stolen tablets led to arrest of suspect
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in...
SC health department reports nearly 2,800 new COVID-19 cases