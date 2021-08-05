Lincolnville water shutoff to continue through 1 p.m., 2nd planned for Friday

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A small number of water customers in the Lincolnville area will be without water for several hours over the next few days.

Water is currently shut off for residents who live on West Boundary and Mason Streets, town spokesperson Rachelle Bouronich said. The water is set to be turned back on at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Residents who live on West Pine Street and Slidel Street will be without water from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

