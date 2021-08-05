Parents concerned about how education will be delivered to students in quarantine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the delta variant continues to sweep across the state and the start of the school year grows closer, parents are once again starting to ask questions about COVID in the classroom.

“As a parent, the last thing that you want to hear is that your child may be exposed to the virus, and once they’re exposed they have to go into quarantine,” said Yolanda Summers who is the parent of a rising 7th grade boy.

The Charleston County School District is still working on how they will educate students in quarantine.

Dorchester District 2 says they are doing what they did last year by providing students with devices that teachers can use to assign take-home work. Berkeley County and Dorchester District 4 have not responded to our request for comment.

“When kids are in quarantine, not only are they lacking in education, they are also missing the need to interact and talk with other students and that’s important,” Summers said.

Parent Lanesha Green says she would rather see take-home packets and the option to Zoom with a teacher during quarantine than the return of virtual schooling.

“I think that it is very difficult for a teacher to educate via the web and have students sitting in the classroom which was the model last time,” Green said.

The news of four high school football teams in quarantine has shaken Green. She says her kids play football, and if they ever have to be isolated from school and sports, she’ll be concerned for their mental health.

“It makes me really nervous. Although I allow my boys to play, as a mom, although I don’t show them, I am concerned.,” Green said. “It kind of affects their mental health. When they’re not in school. That’s what I have been seeing from my children on a personal level, at least two out of the three.”

