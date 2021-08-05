SC Lottery
Police arrest man in fatal North Charleston shooting

John Ford
John Ford(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday in connection with a deadly July shooting.

John Ford is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded to the shooting at the Andrews Mart on Dorchester Road on July 6 at 11:58 p.m. Officers found two shooting victims at the scene.

Authorities pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene and took the second to an area hospital for treatment.

Ford was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

