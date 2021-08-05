Police release video, briefing involving officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department have released body camera footage of a shooting involving Charleston police officers that happened this past January. On Jan. 19, Charleston County emergency operators received a call from someone reporting his vehicle had just been stolen.

Authorities said that after getting a description of the suspect, identified as Montrez Simmons, two police officers tried to pull him over, but say Simmons led them on a chase that ended in the area of Spruill and Beech Avenue.

Charleston police said once stopped, Simmons had a gun and failed to follow commands, and was shot.

Officers provided emergency medical care until EMS could arrive. None of the officers were injured, and Simmons survived.

Police said Simmons was also wanted by the Georgetown Police Department for a Jan. 8 fatal stabbing, and by the Mount Pleasant Police Department for a Jan. 17 carjacking. In the Mount Pleasant case, police said the victim was severely assaulted before the suspect stole his vehicle.

