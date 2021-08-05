SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Reward offered in killing of 2 on Johns Island

Ravin Smalls Jr. and Taiwan Douglas Green, both 24, were shot to death on July 20, police say.
Ravin Smalls Jr. and Taiwan Douglas Green, both 24, were shot to death on July 20, police say.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police and Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry are offering a reward for information that leads to a conviction in the July killings of two men.

Ravin Smalls Jr. and Taiwan Douglas Green, both 24, were killed on July 20, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry says a reward of $1,000 is available for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of their killer.

The family of one of the victims has also put up an additional $1,000, a Crime Stoppers spokesperson said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed both men were shot to death.

The killings happened in the area of Bethlehem Court and Genesis Street on Johns Island. The family of the man who lives in the home where the deaths were reported says one of the victims was a family member, adding it was his mother who discovered the victims and called police.

The family has pleaded with anyone who has information on the crime to come forward.

Anyone with information can provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. You can also provide a tip at the website, www.5541111.com or click the “Submit a Tip” tab in the P3 Tips app, which is available free for download to your Apple or Android device.

Those who do not wish to remain anonymous or receive a reward can call Charleston Police Detective Galka at 843-720-2486.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the Tri-county is in a “code red...
MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID
The team was set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At...
4 Lowcountry High School football teams have players quarantining after positive COVID tests
This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
John Ford
Police arrest man in fatal North Charleston shooting
Officials with the Coast Guard say they along with state and local port agencies responded to a...
Authorities conducting salvage, clean-up operations after dredging barge overturns in Charleston harbor

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Face masks to be required at Sunday's First Day Festival
Charleston's annual First Day Festival is designed as a kickoff for the new school year and to...
Masks to be required inside Gaillard Center at city’s First Day Festival
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: First Day Festival set for Sunday
A small number of water customers in the Lincolnville area will be without water for several...
Lincolnville water shutoff to continue through 1 p.m., 2nd planned for Friday