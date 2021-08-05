SC Lottery
Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss tour

FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter Europe Tour at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Oct. 22, 2017. Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. A spokesperson for the musician said Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, the procedure was “completely successful” but that Watts needs time to recuperate.(Source: AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

A spokesperson for the musician said the procedure was “completely successful” but that Watts needs time to recuperate. The Stones are set to resume their No Filter tour with a stadium show on Sept. 26 in St. Louis.

“With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming,” a spokesperson for Watts said in a statement.

Watts, 80, said in a statement he did not want his recovery to further delay the tour, which is set to visit several U.S. cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while,” Watts said.

Watts successfully underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2004. He will be replaced by understudy Steve Jordan, who has played with Keith Richards for years.

