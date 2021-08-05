SC health department reports nearly 2,800 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in new COVID-19 cases Thursday and a percent positive rate hovering near the 19% mark.

DHEC reported 2,780 cases, which includes 1,878 cases detected through the PCR test and another 902 detected through rapid tests. The report also included eight confirmed deaths and one probable death.

One of the confirmed deaths were in Berkeley County and two were listed in Beaufort County.

Of the new cases, Charleston County reported a total of 240, nearly double Wednesday’s total. Dorchester County reported 140 new cases and Berkeley County reported 137. Only Richland County, with 271 new cases, had a higher daily total than Charleston County, according to figures released by DHEC.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 12,854 tests, with a 18.7% positive rate, down just four-tenths of a percentage point from Wednesday’s 19.1% rate.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,763. There were 1,176 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.6 million COVID-19 tests.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.