SC man charged in Capitol riot to plead guilty, attorney says

This photo of Hatley, along with his name, was sent to the FBI and an investigation was launched.
This photo of Hatley, along with his name, was sent to the FBI and an investigation was launched.
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man facing federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will plead guilty as part of a plea agreement, his attorney confirmed.

Andrew Hatley, of Newberry, will appear in federal court Sept. 14. That’s when he’s expected to plead guilty.

Hatley is accused of breaking into the Capitol building during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He took a picture of himself in front of a John C. Calhoun statue in the Capitol building, ultimately leading to his arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY | SC man wanted after taking selfie with John C. Calhoun statue during siege of U.S. Capitol

At first, Hatley denied being at the Capitol, but phone records obtained by the FBI showed otherwise.

He faces four charges:

  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building;
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building;
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building;
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

The terms of the plea agreement have not been revealed.

