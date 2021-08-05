Showers remain in the forecast over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled frontal boundary will remain near the coast today, a few showers can’t be ruled out but the heaviest rain will remain offshore. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s with some sunshine. Heavier downpours will become more likely on Friday as the frontal boundary moves closer to the coast, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We transition back to a more typical (hotter) weather pattern by the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s this Saturday, low 90s on Sunday.

Tropics: The tropics are heating up as we into the weekend, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. One wave has a low chance of development over the next five days over the Central Atlantic (20%), and slow development is possible east of the Lesser Antilles early next week. The second wave over Africa has a medium chance of development over the next five days (50%), and a tropical depression could form over the eastern tropical Atlantic by early next week. Both pose no threat to the United States at this time, we will be sure to keep you updated.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 85, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 74.

MONDAY: A Mix of Sun and Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

TUESDAY: A Mix of Sun and Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms Likely. High 91, Low 75.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.