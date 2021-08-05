SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Problems persist for Spirit Airlines as the budget carrier canceled another 360 flights on Thursday.

According to FlightAware, that’s more than 45% of its total schedule.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights since Aug. 1, stranding passengers around the country due to weather, technology outages and staffing shortages.

According to the Department of Transportation, travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

FlightAware notes right now Spirit’s cancellations account for more than 80% of all flight cancellations in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The team was set to play in the school district’s first-ever football jamboree on Aug. 13. At...
4 Lowcountry High School football teams have players quarantining after positive COVID tests
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the Tri-county is in a “code red...
MUSC officials say Tri-County is in a ‘code red situation’ with COVID
This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
Officials with the Coast Guard say they along with state and local port agencies responded to a...
Authorities conducting salvage, clean-up operations after dredging barge overturns in Charleston harbor
The treasurer’s office says that millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property...
SC Treasurer announces return of $35 million in unclaimed funds

Latest News

Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
LIVE: White House COVID response team gives briefing as hospitals see surge of virus patients
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Raging wildfire decimates Northern California town
A tropical wave reported just inland over Africa Thursday (right) has about a 60 percent of...
Forecasters watch two disturbances, one could become next named storm
A small number of water customers in the Lincolnville area will be without water for several...
Lincolnville water shutoff to continue through 1 p.m., 2nd planned for Friday