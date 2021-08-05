SC Lottery
Summerville woman says belongings missing after hiring movers

A Dorchester County woman who moved last month to California says she hired a moving company to take her belongings across the country, but the movers never delivered her possessions to her new home.(Julie Sanchez)
By Jared Kofsky and Summer Huechtker
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County woman who moved last month to California says she hired a moving company to take her belongings across the country, but the movers never delivered her possessions to her new home.

Julie Sanchez says she’s been trying to find out where her items are for weeks.

“Everything I’ve ever owned is gone,” Sanchez said. “I kept thinking, it’s going to show up, it’s going to turn out. And then at some point I just had to accept that it’s gone. I don’t think I’m ever going to get it back. I hope and pray that I do, but I don’t think that I am.”

Sanchez said she relocated from Summerville to California so that she could be closer to her family.

“My memories are gone. My kids pictures, my family pictures. My mom and dad have passed on,” Sanchez said. “I have words that my dad has written down, my brother passed on, I have memory books that I made of them. That kind of stuff is heartbreaking. I’ll never get that back.”

Sanchez said that Landmark Moving and Storage, a company with listed addresses in Sarasota, F.L. and Atlanta, picked up her possessions nearly a month ago, but never brought them to California.  She says that she provided Landmark roughly $6,200 in installments.

The United States Department of Transportation’s household goods database states that the agency has received dozens of complaints about Landmark over the last couple of years, ranging from concerns over lost and damaged items to insurance issues.

Landmark has not yet responded to requests for comment.

