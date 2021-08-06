SC Lottery
2nd Lincolnville water shutoff planned for Friday morning

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents in the Lincolnville community will be without water for approximately four hours Friday morning.

Residents who live in a neighborhood off Lincoln Avenue between West Pine and Slidel Streets will have their water shut off from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mayor Charles Duberry said.

The temporary shutoff is necessary so that new homes being built in the area can be connected to existing water lines.

Residents who live on West Boundary and Mason Streets faced a similar water shutoff Thursday morning.

