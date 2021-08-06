Bond denied for man accused of Charleston shooting that injured two people
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was denied for a 19-year-old man who was arrested for a shooting in downtown Charleston that injured two people.
Marquell Shyeem-Tyrell Mack was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into dwellings, vehicles, structures, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 25 on 1900 Hazelwood Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman with gunshot wounds near the playground. Police also found a male subject with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.
