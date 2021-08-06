Chances for development for tropical wave near African coast increases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center increased its prediction that a large area of disorganized thunderstorms will develop into a tropical depression.

As of Friday morning, the chance of development fluctuated between 60 and 70%. By 8 a.m. Friday, there was a 60% chance the tropical wave, located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands off the African coast will develop into a tropical depression.

Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development.

A tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week as it moves generally west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says it is too early to tell what impact, if any, the system could have on the U.S. coast.

If the storm develops further into a tropical storm, it will take the name Fred, the next name on the 2021 Atlantic cyclone list.

Hurricane Season typically reaches its peak activity in mid-September.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say there is only about a 20% chance a low pressure trough over the central tropical Atlantic will develop over the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.