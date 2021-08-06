FIRST ALERT: Police respond to fatal crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a single-vehicle crash has blocked a portion of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley.

The crash was reported at Poston Road headed into the city of Charleston, according to Police spokesman Charles Francis. The collision involves a fatality, police say.

Charleston police responding to crash on Sam Rittenburg Blvd near Durham Place #chsnews @Live5Traffic @Live5News pic.twitter.com/IJDqihvpUH — Chloe Grace (@NewsByChloe) August 6, 2021

Police say only the far left lane of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard coming into the city of Charleston is open because of the crash.

Charleston County Dispatch said the crash was reported at 4:17 a.m.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

