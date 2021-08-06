SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Police respond to fatal crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a single-vehicle crash has blocked a portion of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley.

The crash was reported at Poston Road headed into the city of Charleston, according to Police spokesman Charles Francis. The collision involves a fatality, police say.

Police say only the far left lane of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard coming into the city of Charleston is open because of the crash.

Charleston County Dispatch said the crash was reported at 4:17 a.m.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

