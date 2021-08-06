SC Lottery
Police investigate reported early-morning shooting at West Ashley bar

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police cleared the scene early Friday morning at a West Ashley pub where a shooting was reported shortly after midnight.

Police responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. to a reported shooting at the Back Nine Pub in the 2400 block of Ashley River Road, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

A tow truck removed two vehicles from the scene just before 4:30 a.m. before police left the area.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

