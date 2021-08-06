SC Lottery
Report: Woman fired shots at victim following fight in North Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a 25-year-old woman who is accused of firing gunshots at another woman following a fight in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested Nadiiah Gabriella Abdussalaam who was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. She was given a $110,000 bond.

Her arrest stems from an incident Thursday night when police responded to an assault involving a gun. The victim said she got into a physical altercation with Abdussalaam in the roadway, and after the altercation the suspect ran to her friend’s vehicle and retrieved a gun.

A police report states that as the victim was attempting to return to her home, the suspect fired two rounds at the victim and then returned to the vehicle and fled the area. Officers said they observed one round that struck the side of the home, and located two 9mm rounds in the roadway where the victim said the suspect fired the gun.

Emergency operators told responding police officers the suspect’s first name and provided a description of the vehicle in which she fled in. Officers said they were able to locate the car and then conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in which the suspect was a passenger. Investigators said during a search of the car a gun was found in the glove box directly in front of the suspect.

According to NCPD officials, the driver said the suspect came to talk with the victim and a physical altercation then occurred. Officers said the driver told them that the suspect went back to the vehicle, retrieved a gun and fired two rounds at the victim. Police officers said the victim positively identified Abdussalaam as the suspect.

The report states she was arrested and transported to the hospital after complaining of injuries.

