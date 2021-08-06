RiverDogs Take Down Augusta 9-4, Win 12th Straight Against GreenJackets

Charleston, SC - Logan Driscoll’s big night helped the Charleston RiverDogs defeat the Augusta GreenJackets 9-4 on Thursday night in front of 2,821 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The right fielder finished the game 4-4 with two home runs and three RBI, guiding the RiverDogs to a 12th consecutive win over Augusta. The game was halted during the bottom of the first inning by a rain delay that lasted one hour and fourteen minutes.

Before the weather became a factor, both teams were able to jump on the opposing starter in the opening inning. For Augusta (34-47), Cade Bunnell roped a double off the right field wall on the first pitch of the game. He moved to third on a single by Vaughn Grissom and scored on Bryson Horne’s sacrifice fly to give the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the frame, the RiverDogs also put their first two hitters on base and tied the game with an RBI single from Driscoll.

The delay caused both starters to be replaced after working just one inning so the bullpens battled the rest of the way. The RiverDogs (57-23) gained the early leg up, scoring in each of the next two innings. A wild pitch on strike three to Alika Williams in the second allowed Michael Berglund to score from third to give the RiverDogs the lead. Driscoll’s solo home run in the third inning doubled that lead and Beau Brundage and Abiezel Ramirez hit back-to-back doubles with two outs to make it 4-1. Williams tacked on another run with his RBI double in the sixth inning, increasing the margin to 5-1.

That score remained until the eighth inning when Audry Lugo began his fourth inning of work. The first two batters of the frame, Bunnell and Grissom, reached base to open the inning. Willie Carter then crushed a home run to left field to pull the GreenJackets within 5-4. Trey Cumbie replaced Lugo and retired the next two hitters to end the inning with the lead still intact.

As they have done many times in 2021, the RiverDogs responded in a big way. In the home half of the frame, Johan Lopez sparked a rally with a triple to the power alley in right-center. Williams quickly scored him with a single off the glove of the third baseman. Brett Wisely followed with his 11th home run of the season to give the RiverDogs even more breathing room at 8-4. Before the night closed, Driscoll had one more big swing left, launching a towering home run to right field for his second round-tripper of the night.

The RiverDogs dominated the hit column 15-7. Driscoll was joined with multiple hits by Williams, Wisely, Lopez and Jonathan Embry. Only Grissom had more than one hit for Augusta.

Reliever Nomar Rojas picked up the win with 3.0 scoreless innings following the rain delay. Cumbie earned his first save by recording the final five outs, three coming via strikeout. Starting pitcher Ian Seymour allowed one run in his only inning on the hill and Lugo gave up three runs in 3.0 innings while striking out four.

Ballpark Fun

Prior to the RiverDogs coming to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, infielder Brett Wisely was recognized in the ballpark for receiving the Low-A East Player of the Month award for July. Wisely emerged from the dugout and tipped his cap to the applause of all in attendance. He proceeded to go 2-5 with a home run in the contest.

The RiverDogs can guarantee a winning series with a victory in game four of the set on Friday night. RHP Sandy Gaston will make his full-season debut on the mound for the RiverDogs with RHP Jared Johnson (0-5, 7.27) starting for Augusta. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with post-game fireworks to follow courtesy of REV Federal Credit Union.