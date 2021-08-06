SC health department reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of newly-detected COVID-19 cases in South Carolina rose above 3,200, an increase of nearly 500 over Thursday’s total.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,535 cases confirmed by PCR tests and another 701 cases detected by a rapid test.

The report also included eight confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.

One of the confirmed deaths was in Charleston County and another was reported in Dorchester County. Beaufort County reported a probable death that was being investigated.

Of the new cases, Charleston County reported a total of 175. Berkeley County reported 164, while Dorchester County reported 105. Beaufort County had the most new cases in the Lowcountry with 182.

But Horry County had the highest total in the state with 400.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 20,182 tests, with a 16.3% positive rate, down from 18.7% on Thursday and 19.1% on Wednesday.

South Carolina has reported a total of 634,310 COVID-19 cases. The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,771. There were 1,179 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.6 million COVID-19 tests.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.