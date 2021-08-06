SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC health department reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of newly-detected COVID-19 cases in South Carolina rose above 3,200, an increase of nearly 500 over Thursday’s total.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,535 cases confirmed by PCR tests and another 701 cases detected by a rapid test.

The report also included eight confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.

One of the confirmed deaths was in Charleston County and another was reported in Dorchester County. Beaufort County reported a probable death that was being investigated.

Of the new cases, Charleston County reported a total of 175. Berkeley County reported 164, while Dorchester County reported 105. Beaufort County had the most new cases in the Lowcountry with 182.

But Horry County had the highest total in the state with 400.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 20,182 tests, with a 16.3% positive rate, down from 18.7% on Thursday and 19.1% on Wednesday.

South Carolina has reported a total of 634,310 COVID-19 cases. The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,771. There were 1,179 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.6 million COVID-19 tests.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Ford
Police arrest man in fatal North Charleston shooting
Charleston Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to a deadly shooting at the Back Nine...
Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after overnight shooting at West Ashley bar
The Charleston County Coroner has identified a father and son who died in a house fire in North...
Coroner’s office identifies father and 8-year-old son killed in N. Charleston house fire
Crews responded to the Halls Chophouse in the Nexton community shortly before 5 a.m.
Crews respond to early-morning fire at Halls Chophouse in Nexton
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard happened at approximately 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in West Ashley

Latest News

A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard happened at approximately 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in West Ashley
Charleston Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to a deadly shooting at the Back Nine...
Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after overnight shooting at West Ashley bar
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting again sees highest new COVID-19 cases since February
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning crash