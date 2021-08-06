State’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event runs through Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Between now and Sunday night, South Carolina is giving parents assistance with back-to-school shopping through an annual sales tax holiday weekend.

The event officially kicked off at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday evening.

That means shoppers won’t have to pay the state’s normal 6% state sales tax or applicable local taxes on a variety of items, from clothing, accessories and shoes to school supplies, backpacks and even computers.

The National Retail Federation says families spend an average of about $850 on back-to-school supplies, which could mean a savings of nearly $100 on sales tax.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue released a list of tax-exempt and non-exempt items.

Clothing

Tax-Free Not Tax-Free The tax holiday applies to purchases of new or used clothing and clothing accessories for use by any age and of any dollar amount.

Everyday

Belts & suspenders

Dresses & skirts

Leggings

Neckties & scarves

Pants, jeans & shorts

Shirts & blouses

Suits & blazers

Sweaters & sweatshirts

Outer Wear

Coats (all types)

Ear muffs

Gloves & mittens

Hats & caps

Rainwear & umbrellas

Vests

School Wear

Graduation caps & gowns

Gym suits

Uniforms (band, school & sports)

Sleepwear

Underwear

Bras, panties, slips, & T-shirts

Diapers (cloth & disposable)

Hosiery, socks & tights

Incontinent underwear

Sports/Exercise Wear

Exercise clothing

Gloves (batting & golf)

Hunting & ski clothing

Leotards

Swim wear & water apparel

Miscellaneous/Specialty

Belt buckles

Bibs

Choir robes

Costumes

Fabric for custom clothing

Formal wear

Hair accessories & wigs

Handkerchiefs

Maternity clothing

Pet coats & sweaters

Pocketbooks & purses

Scout uniforms

Work uniforms purchased by the employee The tax holiday does not apply to clothing and accessories used in a trade or business or rented.

Clothing Placed on Layaway

Costume Rentals

Formal Wear Rentals

Safety Equipment (hard hats & ear protectors)

Uniforms Purchased by Employers for Employees

Sports Equipment

Helmets (bicycle & football)

Hockey & baseball mitts

Protective wear (masks, mouth guards, knee pads & swim goggles)

Life jackets

Miscellaneous/Specialty

Cosmetics

Eyewear (contacts & glasses)

Fitness tracking devices

Jewelry

Phone cases

Wallets & billfolds

Watchbands

Watches & smartwatches

Footwear

Tax-Free Not Tax-Free The tax holiday applies to purchases of new or used footwear for use by any age and of any dollar amount.

Everyday

Boots (cowboy & hunting)

Flip flops

Sandals

Shoes (all types)

Slippers

Sports/Exercise

Cleats

Dance shoes (ballet & tap)

Hiking shoes & boots

Sports shoes (golf & bicycle)

Ski boots

Miscellaneous/Specialty

Diabetic shoes

Orthopedic shoes

Rain boots & over shoes

Skates (ice & in-line) The tax holiday does not apply to footwear used in a trade or business or rented.

Bowling Shoe Rentals

Shoes Placed on Layaway

Footwear Accessories

Shoe inserts

Shoe laces

Work/Safety Shoes Provided to Employees by the Employer

School Supplies

Tax-Free Not Tax-Free The tax holiday applies to purchases of “school supplies” used in the classroom or at home for school assignments of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased.

Art Supplies

Book Bags & Backpacks

Binders

Books

Calculators

Calendars

Compasses & Protractors

Computer Bags

Computer Supplies (earbuds, headphones, stylus & flash drives)

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue & Glue Sticks

Highlighters

Index Cards

Lunchboxes

Markers

Music Instruments Used for School Assignments (including rentals)

Music Supplies (sheet music)

Notebooks

Paper (typing, graph, construction & poster board)

Pencil Sharpeners

Pencils & Pencil Cases

Pens

Rulers

Scissors

Stapler & Staples

Tape The following items are taxable:

Backpacks for camping

Batteries

Bicycles

Briefcases

Cleaning Supplies

Clocks

Dorm Supplies (housewares, refrigerator & toiletries)

Furniture (desks & bookcases)

Hand Sanitizers & Tissues

Office Supplies

Smartphones & Cell Phones

Stationery

Strollers & Car Seats

Toys

Computers, software, printers and printer supplies

Tax-Free Not Tax-Free The tax holiday applies to computers, computer software, printers, and printer supplies of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased.

Computers & Computer Software

Computer supplies (monitor, keyboard, mouse, & speakers) when sold as a package with a central processing unit

Laptop, desktop, or tablet computer systems having a CPU

Warranty and service agreements

Printers & Printer Supplies

Cartridges

Printers

Printer Inks

Printer Papers

Toners The tax holiday does not apply to items used in a trade or business.

Computer Supplies Sold Separately (mouse & keyboard) for Business Use (see “school supply” examples of exempt items)

Computers Used in a Business

E-readers

Music & Video Players

Phone Chargers

Replacement Parts

Scanners

Smartphones & Phones

Televisions

Video Game Consoles

Bed and bath supplies

Tax-Free Not Tax-Free The tax holiday applies to bed and bath supplies for use by any age and of any dollar amount.

Bath

Mats & rugs

Shower curtains & liners

Towels & wash cloths (bath, beach, kitchen & sport towels)

Bedding

Bed skirts

Bed spreads & comforters

Blankets & throws

Bumper pads & crib linens

Mattress pads & toppers

Pillows (all types)

Sheets & pillow cases Examples of taxable items:

Bath (Miscellaneous)

Accessories (soap dish, towel holder, shower curtain rings & rod)

Cleaning supplies

Toiletries

Trashcans

Bed (Miscellaneous)

Dorm items (ironing boards, rugs, clothes racks, hangers, storage containers & lamps)

Furniture (bed frames, cribs & chairs)

Mattresses & box springs

Sleeping bags

Window treatments

Eligible items purchased from an online retailer are still tax-free during the 72-hour event, DOR officials say.

Since the annual sales tax holiday weekend began in 2000, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million, the Department of Revenue says.

