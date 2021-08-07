14th annual ‘Choir Showcase’ coming to N. Chas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A night of hope is coming to the Lowcountry with the 14th annual Choir Showcase. This year, in addition to the music, there are several special additions to benefit the community.

According to the event organizer, Sunday’s showcase will not only offer hope, help and healing through the inspirational music, but partner organizations will be on-site assisting attendees with rent payments, utility bills, groceries and more.

Organizers said they’ve also partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina, so folks can get the COVID-19 vaccine before the musical performance.

The Choir Showcase is intended to support the community and bring people together.

“We’re living in a trying time and we want to be as safe as possible to still produce this choir showcase every year,” Choir Showcase Executive Producer Gerald Footman said. “This year will be a little different, but it will be just as powerful because we’re thinking about the people and making sure they actually get help. So if you come out tomorrow, the first 50 people to get vaccinated, will get a complimentary ticket to come into the showcase.”

The vendors, vaccines and other partners will be there around 5 p.m. Sunday in the lobby of the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The choir showcase itself starts at 6:30 p.m.

Those looking for tickets to the showcase can find them at the North Charleston Coliseum box office and on Ticketmaster.

