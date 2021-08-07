SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard happened at approximately 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in West Ashley
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
MUSC’s Public Safety Department arrested 60-year-old Freddie Brown on a charge of third-degree...
MUSC employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker on campus
The crew of the Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter James offloaded more than $1.4 billion in...
Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter offloads $1.4 billion in cocaine, marijuana

Latest News

Organizers said they’ve also partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina, so folks...
14th annual ‘Choir Showcase’ coming to N. Chas
Berkeley County celebrated the official opening of the Cane Bay Spine Road C (Nexton Parkway...
Berkeley Co. opens Nexton Parkway Extension
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Church hosts back-to-school giveaway and movie
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman released on probation after guilty stabbing plea
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC Senate panel wraps redistricting hearings as House starts